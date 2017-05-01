Crash between semi-truck and car in south Columbus leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash Monday in south Columbus.

At about 1:35pm, Monday, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Williams Road on the report of a crash.

Columbus police say one person was killed in the crash involving a car and a semi-truck.

Emergency crews remain on scene, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

