BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBMA) — A viral video shows the Alabama woman using a shovel and her feet to smash the windshield of the Volvo.

“I prayed about it first, and uh, I slept on it and I decided it wasn’t a good idea, then I saw a shovel,” Barbara Lowery, the woman seen in the video told WBMA.

However, she wouldn’t go into detail exactly why she vandalized the vehicle. “I did not have to, just wanted to,” she said.

Lowery smashed the windshield and the dashboard of the vehicle, and wrote ‘You’re so pretty,” with permanent marker on the hood. She was charged with disorderly conduct in the incident, and the business where it took place has also placed a trespassing warning against her.

“I already knew going into it that I would have to face some consequences and you know it kind of sucks, but like I said I prayed about it and stuff and I did it anyway,” Lowery told WBMA.

When asked if she’d do it again, Lowery said she would have to think about it when more time has passed.