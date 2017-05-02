April 2017 goes down as the warmest April ever!

Columbus (WCMH) – 2017 is shaping up to be quite a year here in Central Ohio.

Since 1879 when records have been kept, in those 138 years, we have now set the warmest month mark twice already this year.

Jan Feb Mar Apr 2017 Avg. temp 36.8° 42.2° 43.1° 59.7° 30yr norm 29.6° 32.8° 41.9° 53.1° Diff. 7.2° 9.4° 1.2° 6.6° 138yr avg. 29.1° 31.1° 40.6° 51.7° Diff. 7.7° 11.1° 2.5° 8.0° Ranking 12 1 42 1

So far this year we have set many daily records as well:

Jan 12 67° Jan 17 64° Feb 18 66° Feb 23 72° Feb 24 78°

Below are record warm low temperatures set for the dates:

Feb 22 54° Feb 23 52° Feb 24 59° Mar 25 58° Apr 10 63°

April 2017 was equally warm during the day and nights:

High Low Avg 2017 Avg. temp 71.1° 48.3° 59.7° Norm Temp 63.5° 42.6° 53.1° Diff 7.6° 5.7° 6.6°

May is starting off much chillier here, and this would be the 2nd straight year that has happened.

Below is the average temperature for the first 9 days of May the last 3 years. The data for 2017 is forecast data for the 3rd-9th.

May 2017 2016 2015 1 64 66 59 2 56 55 58 3 51 53 62 4 55 53 67 5 53 49 71 6 50 57 71 7 51 58 74 8 52 57 74 9 53 51 75

According to the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA, May is looking cool, but the end of Spring/start of Summer is looking warmer.

With the blip in our warm pattern this week and into next, May will have a good chance of running below normal for temps:

For the months of May, June, and July, the outlook is for above normal temperatures. Take into consideration that May will be below normal, this outlook shows plenty of warm air to overcome that colder start to the 3 month outlook.

