At 19, candidate hoped to be youngest Columbus City Council member

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At just 19 years old Kieran Cartharn is hoping to secure a seat on the Columbus City Council come November. After making the cut in Tuesday’s primary he says he is the youngest person to ever do so in Columbus. His age isn’t the only thing that makes him a standout.

“I’m a black young Republican. You don’t hear that often,” said Cartharn.

He said it’s time for a fresh face and fresh perspective on Columbus City Council.

“How about electing someone that’s actually on the inside that knows what the problems are and knows how to fix them.”

The Columbus teen who grew up and still lives in the Linden area said he wants to give a voice to the voiceless because he was one of them.

“I was raised with gun violence, drug addiction. Matter of fact my mother was on drugs and that’s how she passed away.”

Cartharn’s mom died when he was just four years old. He was raised by his grandparents. His childhood friend DaVante Goins is his campaign manager.

“We go back to elementary school. So, the days when we were five or six, didn’t even know anything about politics.”

Goins said it’s time City Council represents the people.

“We live in the Linden area. We’re from the Linden area. So, quit electing the outsiders to come in,” said Goins.

Cartharn said he knows what the problems are, knows how to fix them, and won’t take no for an answer.

“People have always beat me down and they say you’re never going to make it in life…well, we’ve always proved them wrong.”