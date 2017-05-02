Central Ohio voters head to the polls for primary election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Voters are heading to the polls today as several issues are on the ballot during the May primary election.

Among the issues in central Ohio include a Reynoldsburg Income Tax increase, Licking Heights Local School District bond issue, and a tax levy for Pickerington Local School District.

If passed the Reynoldsburg income tax proposal would increase taxes from 1.5 percent of income to 2.5 percent on all earned income earned or received on or after July 1, 2017.

The Licking Heights proposed bond would go to renovating school facilities including adding a new high school.

The Pickerington schools tax levy would go to general permanent improvements.

To see the full list of issues on the ballots click here: Central Ohio Primary Election Issues

Also up for election are several candidates for city council seats and board of election members in districts around central Ohio.

For the complete list click here: City Council and Board of Education candidates

