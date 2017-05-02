Children rally on Statehouse steps for school choice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than a thousand children from private, charter, and public schools rallied on the front steps of the Ohio statehouse Tuesday morning, letting state leaders know why they should have the choice in deciding their education.

“Teachers were always saying that Walter is always a problem,” said Walter Blanks, former School Choice Ohio scholarship recipient.

Blanks says when he was in elementary school he was constantly getting suspended. His mother learned about School Choice Ohio options, sending blanks to Tree of Life Christian private school.

“I would not be the person I am today without that scholarship and without going to that private school,” said Blanks.

“There are great public schools in the state of Ohio and some of them have challenges,” said Matt Huffman, state senator of the 12th district. “But even in the great schools it may not be the right fit for that particular kid.”

Huffman introduced Senate Bill 85 this past February. It would help middle-class parents afford to send their child to private school.

Right now Senate Bill 85 is being discussed in the education committee.