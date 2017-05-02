Clarksburg, West Virginia man arrested for shaking and injuring infant

WBOY Staff Published:

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — A West Virginia man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shook his girlfriend’s 19-day-old baby, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Sean Butcher, 22, admitted to deputies that he shook the baby for approximately 10-15 seconds, placed his hand over the baby’s mouth, and squeezed the baby against his chest in a “bear hug.”

The baby was transported to United Hospital Center before being taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries, deputies said.

The baby’s mother was at work at the time of the incident, deputies said. The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was also at Butcher’s residence when the incident occurred.

Butcher is charged with child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s