A West Virginia man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shook his girlfriend’s 19-day-old baby, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Sean Butcher, 22, admitted to deputies that he shook the baby for approximately 10-15 seconds, placed his hand over the baby’s mouth, and squeezed the baby against his chest in a “bear hug.”

The baby was transported to United Hospital Center before being taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries, deputies said.

The baby’s mother was at work at the time of the incident, deputies said. The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was also at Butcher’s residence when the incident occurred.

Butcher is charged with child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.