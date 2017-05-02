Decomposing body found inside South Hague Ave. apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was found dead inside his apartment on South Hague Avenue this week. Detectives are still trying to figure out how the man died.

Neighbors reported a strange smell coming from his home and officers found the man’s body decomposing.

“About a week ago, neighbors starting saying, ‘Well what happened to him?'” said neighbor Janice Lanning.

She said she didn’t know the man who died very well, but she did start to worry about him.

“I said well maybe he’s laying up there or something,” she said. “Somebody should call.”

Police began a well-being check around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. That’s when they found the man, about 60-years-old, dead inside his apartment.

Investigators said his body had decomposed.

“We don’t know much about the victim… Suspicious in terms of just how the body was and how it was found and all the other circumstances surrounding it,” said Sgt. Dave Sicilian.

He said the body had been there for while, but they’re not sure for how long.

Neighbors had reported a strange smell coming from his unit and body fluid dripping from the ceiling.

“You should check on your neighbors and your loved ones, if you don’t hear from them,” said Lanning. “You just never know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit: 614-645-4730.