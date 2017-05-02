Decomposing body found inside South Hague Ave. apartment

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was found dead inside his apartment on South Hague Avenue this week. Detectives are still trying to figure out how the man died.

Neighbors reported a strange smell coming from his home and officers found the man’s body decomposing.

“About a week ago, neighbors starting saying, ‘Well what happened to him?'” said neighbor Janice Lanning.

She said she didn’t know the man who died very well, but she did start to worry about him.

“I said well maybe he’s laying up there or something,” she said. “Somebody should call.”

Police began a well-being check around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. That’s when they found the man, about 60-years-old, dead inside his apartment.

Investigators said his body had decomposed.

“We don’t know much about the victim… Suspicious in terms of just how the body was and how it was found and all the other circumstances surrounding it,” said Sgt. Dave Sicilian.

He said the body had been there for while, but they’re not sure for how long.

Neighbors had reported a strange smell coming from his unit and body fluid dripping from the ceiling.

“You should check on your neighbors and your loved ones, if you don’t hear from them,” said Lanning. “You just never know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit: 614-645-4730.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s