Guard injured in attack by teen at Ohio youth prison

By Published:

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Records and interviews show that a guard has suffered serious injuries after an assault by a teen at an Ohio youth prison.

The alleged assault involving the guard known as a youth specialist happened April 6 at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Wilson Humphrey, head of the union representing Department of Youth Services’ guards, says the guard was assaulted after breaking up a fight.

Humphrey says the guard may need facial reconstruction surgery because of injuries to his nose, eye and jaw.

Kim Jump, a Youth Services spokeswoman, says the 19-year-old suspect was close to release after serving a year for robbery and theft charges out of Hamilton County.

Jump says the suspect may face additional time. The state patrol is investigating.

