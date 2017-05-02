Hit and Run: Plumber’s ashes flushed at ballparks

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend – a plumber – down ballpark toilets around the country.

Tom McDonald tells The New York Times that it’s a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.

The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from – wait for it – Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.

Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.

So far, he’s done the deed at 16 stadiums.

In Cleveland, he flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Hank Riegel says his brother “definitely” would approve.

