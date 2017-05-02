Meet Storm Team 4 in Westerville this Friday!!!

Columbus (WCMH) – This Friday is the second of five Friday events for you to meet and greet Storm Team 4, and you can check our our NEW Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather Lab powered by The Waterworks!

Also we will be helping you with your app on your phone.  If you do not already have the best weather app you can get your hands on in Central Ohio we’ll help hook you up!

We will answer any questions about the app and make sure you have the power of the Most Accurate forecast in the power of your hand!

Join us a the Meijer store in Westerville on Friday!!!

We hope to see you!

Bring your questions, digital devices for app download, and your camera!  Don’t forget whatever pictures you take of the Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather lab, or with Storm Team 4, we would love to see the pics and share them!   You can always email them into us, share via our Weather App, or if you use Social Media, tag us, and use #nbc4i too!

 

We will see you Friday!

-Dave

