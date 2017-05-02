Minnesota woman continues to find dozens of snakes inside new home

By Published:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — Angie Whitley bought her new home about six months ago, and about 45 minutes after closing on the house she found her first slithering visitor.

“Brought my first sort of box down to my bedroom and I found a snake,” Whitley tells WCCO. “One quickly turned into three, four, five. Today, it’s six months later. Now I’m about 95 snakes that I’ve found inside my house.” That doesn’t include the few hundred more she’s found outside.

Whitley said she’s been told that her home, which sits next to a marsh, has a garter snake den somewhere under her property.

Whitley told WCCO she’s spent more than $13,000 to try to rid her home of the snake problem, but the snakes keep coming back. “A lot of sleepless nights,” she said.

A pest control company has now donated their services to try to locate the snake den, but Whitley said until it’s fixed, she’s sleeping upstairs on the couch and keeping out of the basement.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s