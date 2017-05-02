More Ohioans getting treated for gambling addiction

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.

State reports show the number of Ohioans treated or diagnosed with a gambling disorder rose by more than 11 percent from 2014 through 2016. The Daily News reports the increase coincides with treatment centers and with the spread of casino gambling around the state since the first Ohio casino opened in 2012.

A spokeswoman for the state Casino Control Commission says there also is a better understanding now of what doctors diagnose as problem gambling.

A state report shows more than 44,000 Ohioans were screened for a gambling disorder in 2016, compared with around 26,000 in 2014.

