Ohio candy store selling pickle juice soda

COPLEY, OH (WCMH) — Would you drink soda made from pickle juice?

Well, one candy shop thinks you will.

According to CNN, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, says it will begin selling bottled pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar.

It comes in 12-ounce glass bottles and is not cheap.

It will cost you $2.650 per bottle at the store, and nearly $10 a bottle if purchased online.

Grandpa Joe’s says interest in the soda is so great, it could take up to five days to process online orders.

The shop sells hundreds of specialty sodas, including drinks that taste like buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.