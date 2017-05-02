Ohio police union plans to sue toy gun makers for realism

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association plans to sue the makers of toy guns because of how difficult it is to tell the difference between real and fake weapons.

The union’s attorney, Henry Hilow told WEWS that toy makers need to be held accountable. “Puts the community at risk, puts law enforcement at risk,” he said.

Research from the Washington Post shows that in the past two years, 86 people who were brandishing toy or fake guns have been killed by police.

The lawsuit, which will be filed in federal court, isn’t seeking financial damages, but would rather change the design of toy guns.

“The remedy that we’d be looking for is that that gun would not replicate a real gun. That that gun would have such a color, such a tip,” Hilow told WEWS.

Ohio lawmakers are also looking at passing a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to alter a toy gun to make it look real.

