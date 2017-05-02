Pre-flight fist fight breaks out on plane

NARITA, JAPAN (NBC News) — A video has emerged on social media showing the alleged assault of a passenger on a United-operated flight from Narita, Japan to Los Angeles.

Corey Hour, a passenger on board the flight, captured the incident on camera. He said an ‘irate customer’ in a red and white shirt started assaulting the other passenger in the video.

Prior to that, he said the passenger in the red and white shirt was assaulting other passengers aboard the flight before takeoff.

There also happened to be an infant in the row ahead of him, according to Hour.

Toward the end of the video, when you see the video go black, the passenger said he then confronted the man who then apparently stopped.

“He was trying to continue fighting this gentleman,” Hour told NBC News. “The flight attendants were in the middle of it.”

“The moment I heard something vocally from him was when he was leaning over the back of the seat, speaking to the man in the black shirt, saying, ‘Where are you from? And, then immediately following that with, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” Hour said. “The gentleman in the black was fighting defensively. He wasn’t trying to start anything. He was a very calm, collected individual.”

“You have to go,” Hour remembered telling the man in red. “You are crazy, you need to leave this flight.”

The man replied, “You think I’m crazy? The government is crazy.”

“All Nippon Airways apologizes to our passengers on Flight No. 6 to Los Angeles for the pre-flight incident,” ANA said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The individuals involved have been dealt with appropriately by local law enforcement.”

The man in the red shirt, only identified as an American citizen, was taken into custody at the airport.