Resource officer removed from school after ‘situation’ with student

GALLOWAY, OH (WCMH)– A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy is the subject of an internal investigation for his conduct involving a female student at Westland High School. The deputy was working as a school resource officer at the high school until two weeks ago. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is currently on “unpaid status.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marc Gofstein says the South-Western City School District administration contacted the sheriff’s office two weeks ago to report a “situation” between the school resource officer and a student. The district contracts with the office for school resource officers.

“It’s an ongoing investigation so we can only say that the information we were provided gave us enough to remove the deputy immediately from the school,” Gofstein said. “We want the public and the students and their parents to know that we take any situation seriously like this and we are investigating every avenue to make sure this gets taken care of regardless of what the outcome is.”

Gofstein said “unpaid status” means the individual is still a deputy but he is not being paid.

Gofstein said more information will be released when the investigation is completed.

