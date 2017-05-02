School resource officer removed from Westland High School after incident with student

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after officials with the South-Western City School District reported an incident between a school resource officer and a student at Westland High School.

Deputies were notified of the alleged incident by officials at the school district, and immediately removed the officer from the school.

The resource officer is a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but has now been put on unpaid status.

No more information about the incident was released, both out of respect to the parties involved and due to the ongoing investigation.