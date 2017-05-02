School resource officer removed from Westland High School after incident with student

By Published: Updated:

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after officials with the South-Western City School District reported an incident between a school resource officer and a student at Westland High School.

Deputies were notified of the alleged incident by officials at the school district, and immediately removed the officer from the school.

The resource officer is a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but has now been put on unpaid status.

No more information about the incident was released, both out of respect to the parties involved and due to the ongoing investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s