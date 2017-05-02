Tree damage reported as high wind blows through Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — High wind was to blame for several trees that topped in the Columbus area Monday afternoon.

In Bexley, a neighbor tells NBC4 a woman and her baby had just walked between a house and a garage before a large tree fell, damaging the garage and some power lines.

VIDEO: Tree on a garage in Bexley. Neighbor tells me a woman and her baby had just walked through the alley before it fell. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/NLa6fKVUYl — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) May 2, 2017

Near the intersection of Calumen and Olentangy Street in the Clintonville neighborhood of Columbus, a tree fell along an alley behind some homes, taking down power lines. Around 50 customers were without power due to the downed wires.

Earlier in the day, a fallen tree blocked Palmer Road in Grandview Heights.

Storm Team 4’s Dave Mazza said gusts of winds were easily in the 40 mile per hour range at times during the day. As of 6pm, the winds have relaxed and the wind advisory has expired.