Voting machine malfunction gave some Licking County voters wrong school district issue

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Some voters in Licking County received the wrong ballot when they arrived at their polling location on Tuesday.

Voters at the Pataskala Church of the Nazarene noticed they had the wrong school district on their screens, leading to problems for those voting on two school district issues.

Voters from both the Licking Heights School District and the Southwest Licking School District cast their votes at the church. A major malfunction with the machines at this split voting poll caused voters to get the wrong ballot. Brian Mead, the director of the Licking County Board of Elections, said the problem was fixed quickly.

“We figured out there is possibly a glitch with our electronic poll book. Probably a programming issue,” Mead said.

Workers said they noticed the problem just minutes after voting started and offered paper ballots to the voters.

Still some voters, like Curt Wallis, is worried that not all votes were counted.

“So, knowing that there was a potential issue for a handful, or whatever the numbers are, was concern for everyone saying, ‘Look could that sway enough votes for this to pass or fail,’” Wallis.

Mead said everyone had the chance to vote and in a few days, he will know what caused the machines to malfunction.