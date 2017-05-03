Amber alert issued for Tennessee teen with suspect in fatal shooting

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Dayton Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The clerk of a West Nashville gas station was shot and killed Tuesday night and police say the gunman is with an endangered teen from East Tennessee.

The shooting happened at the Exxon at the corner of Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. and found 58-year-old John Stevens fatally wounded.

The shooter is identified as 28-year-old Daniel Clark, according to Metro police.

Clark is said to be with an endangered teen from Dayton, Tennessee, Trinity Quinn, who has been missing since Monday.

The endangered child alert for Quinn was upgraded to an  AMBER Alert around 8:45 a.m.

Metro police said Clark and Quinn entered the store and appeared to shop before Clark pulled out a weapon and shot Stevens.

Clark’s vehicle was recovered in a nearby parking lot. Clark and Quinn are thought to have fled the area on foot.

Quinn was described by Dayton police as 5 feet tall with red hair and blue eyes, weighing 110 pounds.

Clark is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

