American Airlines to cut more legroom in economy class

FORT WORTH, TX (KRON) — American Airlines is planning to cut back on the amount of legroom for economy class passengers.

The airline will decrease the front-to-back space between some of its economy class seats by another two inches.

The airlines plans to add more seats on its coming Boeing 737 Max jetliners. To do that, it will shrink the distance between seats, also known as pitch, from 31 inches to 29 inches on three rows of the airplane, and down to 30-inches in the rest of its main economy cabin.

The move signals a new step in the shrinking of U.S. airline cabins, and comes even as carriers are promising to improve overall customer service.

With the change, American will become the first large U.S. carrier to offer legroom with a pitch that’s nearly on par with ultra-low cost carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines. Those seats are an industry minimum 28-inches apart.