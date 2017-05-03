At least 2 dead, 12 injured after car crashes into building in Massachusetts

BILLERICA, MA (WCMH) — At least two people are dead after a car crashed into an auto auction building in Billerica, MA, NBC Boston reports.

About a dozen people are injured, some critically.

Massachusetts State Police are on scene and say “multiple victims” are being reported.

State police say that “at this point there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act.”

Detectives from the district attorney’s office are also responding, according to NBC Boston.

