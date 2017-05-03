Attorney seeks release of Ohio teen accused of killing father

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – It was an emotional day in court Wednesday for two families involved in a murder case in Trumbull County.

Bresha Meadows, 15, is accused of shooting and killing her father. One of her aunts wants her released into her custody until the trial. The family of the victim doesn’t want to see that happen.

The court hearings are not easy for either family. Some of Bresha’s family say she killed her dad to protect her mother from abuse. Others say the teen was acting out.

Bresha Meadows’ attorney, Ian Friedman, wants her out of juvenile detention so she can get better care. He said the facility is doing the best they can in treating her well, but the mental needs of his client are not being met.

“Just a matter of a lack of resources, and every day that goes past is going to increase the likelihood of long-term care,” said Friedman said.

Bresha’s aunt, Martina Latessa, hopes her niece is released into her custody. Latessa is a detective with the Cleveland Police Department and is active in domestic violence issues. She says she can be a role model for Bresha and help her move forward.

“She knows I am behind her 100 percent. She knows that I am always campaigning for domestic violence. I think I can offer her a security blanket,” Latessa said. “I think this whole environment would be positive and instrumental in her recovery because our main focus is to put her in an environment where she can succeed.”

Bresha’s aunt on her father’s side, Lena Cooper, disagrees with the idea of her release. She said her niece was out of control and her brother tried to save her from herself and paid the price.

“He took away privileges, he didn’t beat her, he didn’t abuse her, he took away her privileges and that caused her to become withdrawn,” Cooper said. “Now, he’s dead and he can’t be brought back.”

Cooper said she doesn’t want to see Bresha with Latessa pointing out that she hasn’t been around for all of Bresha’s life, a fact Latessa does not dispute.

“That was part of the domestic – the isolation. She’s always known who I was,” Latessa said.

If Bresha is released to her aunt, she would get still get mental health care and would be monitored by GPS.

The judge could rule on the motion on Monday.