Better Call Jackson prescribes solution to woman’s high medical costs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For 20 years, Tylene Billingsley has lived with diabetes.

She started with a pill medication, but her doctor eventually shifted her to the more expensive insulin injections. And the price kept going up, costing her $170 for three injections.

She and her husband then tried to find help, as the medication she needed came with very high deductibles. One nurse even suggested she get a divorce, which would qualify her for cheaper medication.

But that wasn’t a solution she was willing to take. So Billingsley reached out to Mike Jackson to help her find answers.

