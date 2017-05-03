Better Call Jackson prescribes solution to woman’s high medical costs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For 20 years, Tylene Billingsley has lived with diabetes.

She started with a pill medication, but her doctor eventually shifted her to the more expensive insulin injections. And the price kept going up, costing her $170 for three injections.

She and her husband then tried to find help, as the medication she needed came with very high deductibles. One nurse even suggested she get a divorce, which would qualify her for cheaper medication.

But that wasn’t a solution she was willing to take. So Billingsley reached out to Mike Jackson to help her find answers.

Tonight on NBC4 at 6pm, see how Better Call Jackson helped find this retired couple the assistance they need.