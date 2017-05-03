Beyonce offering “How to Make Lemonade Box Set”

(WCMH)– Beyonce is now offering a collector’s edition “How to Make Lemonade Box Set” on her website for $299.99.

The website says the set is only available for Pre-Order, and each one is made-to-order. They should ship by this summer.

The box set is on sale right around the one-year anniversary of the release of “Lemonade.”

The set includes a hardcover coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and both audio and visual downloads of the album.

The website says the book, which is over 600 pages, includes never-before-seen photos from the making of her album. It also gives readers a look into some of the inspiration behind the scenes. Beyonce’s personal writing and lyrics are also included throughout the book.