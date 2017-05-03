Boy, 17, reported missing in Gahanna

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Police in Gahanna are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night.

Jay Michael Sandlin was last seen at Gahanna-Lincoln High School around 9:30pm Tuesday.

Police say Sandlin was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray t-shirt with blue sleeves, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap with a skull and crossbones design. Police say he recently shaved his head.

Sandlin is possibly driving a gray 4-door 2007 Mazda 3 with Ohio license plate FJM8778

Anyone with information is asked to call Gahanna police at 614-342-4240.