COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hugh Dorrian’s name may not be the first thing that pops to mind when you think of city government.

But as NBC4 found out, Columbus has been on his mind for more than 5 decades.

Now, he’s counting down to November.

Way back in the corner of City Hall, you’ll find the city auditor. Dorrian got this job after the last auditor died in 1969.

“Some folks say I had a lapse of sanity and decided to run for public office as city auditor,” he said.

For more than half a century, he has balanced the needs versus wants of the city.

The 81-year-old is a first-generation American with Irish roots.

“I admit I am biased in favor of Columbus,” he said.

He’s worked with 6 mayors, including Greg Lashutka.

“He always cared about the little guy,” Lashutka said.

Lashutka credits Dorrian with figuring out how to deal with the “money pit,” the trash burning power plant.

“That was a huge drag on our finances,” he said. “And working with Hugh, we worked out a proper resolution that did not cause a problem for Columbus.”

Dorrian works where he always does–but in 6 months, he calls it quits.

“It’s been a good run,” he said. “I’ll probably shed a tear in November, December when I walk out of here.”

For decades, the auditor counted the city’s money. Now he counts down the days when he’s no longer auditor.

“It is a heartfelt thank you.”