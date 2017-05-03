Family, friends of fallen Ohio soldier honoring him

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) – Family and friends of an Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan last week are gathering this week to honor him.

The Dayton Daily News reports a candlelight Wednesday night for Sgt. Cameron Thomas and a “celebration of life” this Sunday are being held in Kettering, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Thomas graduated from a high school in Kettering in 2012. He was one of two Army Rangers killed in a raid on an Islamic State compound in Afghanistan.

The military is investigating to see if they were accidentally killed by ground fire from Afghan commandos or other American forces.

Thomas’ father said his 23-year-old son was due home on leave in a few weeks and had planned to visit his family, now living in Rixeyville, Virginia.