Family, friends of fallen Ohio soldier honoring him

By Published:
(Photo: WDTN)

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) – Family and friends of an Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan last week are gathering this week to honor him.

The Dayton Daily News reports a candlelight Wednesday night for Sgt. Cameron Thomas and a “celebration of life” this Sunday are being held in Kettering, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Thomas graduated from a high school in Kettering in 2012. He was one of two Army Rangers killed in a raid on an Islamic State compound in Afghanistan.

The military is investigating to see if they were accidentally killed by ground fire from Afghan commandos or other American forces.

Thomas’ father said his 23-year-old son was due home on leave in a few weeks and had planned to visit his family, now living in Rixeyville, Virginia.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s