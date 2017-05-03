Grove City man in life-threatening condition after Licking County crash

By Published: Updated:

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say the victim of the crash was submerged in a creek before being rescued by firefighters.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 11:56pm, Tuesday, Joshua T. Finkel, 31, of Grove City, was driving a 2002 Acura TL southbound on York Road when he drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail.

Finkel continued driving off the embankment where he became airborne and struck a concrete wall before becoming submerged in the creek under York Road.

Finkel was first transported to Licking Memorial Hospital but later was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Troopers continue to investigate but say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

