Kansas Officer jumps into pond to save autistic boy from drowning

TOPEKA, KS (WCMH) — The Kansas officer was in the right place at the right time to save the 4-year-old boy from drowning.

The Topeka Police Department released body cam video of Officer Aaron Bulmer saving the boy.

According to police, Bulmer was driving around searching for suspects around central park, when he noticed the child near the pond.

As he was walking towards the boy, the child falls into the water.

Bulmer quickly jumps into the water and saves the boy.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be checked out and police say his parents were looking for him when he fell into the water.

Police also say it’s worth noting that autistic children are drawn to water.