Kasich will withhold GOP Senate help if campaign is divisive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican Josh Mandel won’t get Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s endorsement for U.S. Senate if he keeps up his current tone.

Mandel, the state treasurer, is taking his second run at Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. Kasich, a fellow Republican, supported Mandel’s 2012 effort.

But he tells Politico that “any politician who is going to be in the dividing business, I’m not helping.”

Mandel’s latest campaign has a more biting tone than the last. He’s made known that it’s modeled after the winning campaign of Kasich’s presidential rival, President Donald Trump.

Kasich takes on Trump’s tactics and tone in the new book he’s promoting, “Two Paths.” It advocates bipartisanship and community building.

Mandel backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for president and voted for him over Kasich in Ohio’s primary.

