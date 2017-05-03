LeBron passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 2 on playoff scoring list

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, works against Toronto Raptors' P.J. Tucker, left, and Serge Ibaka during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) – LeBron James has moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the No. 2 scorer in NBA playoff history.

James entered Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between Cleveland and Toronto needing 25 points to surpass the inimitable Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points). The Cavaliers star did so with a 3-pointer with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

Moments later, James got a rousing ovation from the Cleveland crowd when his achievement was shown on the giant scoreboard.

Trying to get to his seventh straight NBA Finals, the 32-year-old James now only trails Michael Jordan, who scored 5,987 points in just 179 postseason games. James has played in 205 playoff games over 14 seasons.

James has been soaring up a variety of scoring lists all season. He’s currently seventh on the career scoring list with 28,787 points in the regular season.

Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 38,387 points during his Hall of Fame career.

