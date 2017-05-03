Naloxone-resistant fentanyl is making its way into Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A warning on a rare and deadly drug making its way into Ohio. The DEA says they have seen cases of heroin laced with acrylfentanyl in the Miami Valley that could start making its way to the Columbus area.

Acrylfentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine. While an addict can be revived with Narcan, first responders say it could take several doses to save a person’s life.

DEA reports show that acrylfentanyl seized and tested by the forensic labs in Dayton and Miami Valley started appearing in December.

Miami Valley tested 130 cases of acrylfentanyl. Of those, 58 cases have tested pure.

“I don’t think it’s anything new. It’s just something where the narcotic traffickers, these heroin traffickers are adding it to their heroin,” said Michael Bulgin, Assistant Special Agent with the Columbus Drug Enforcement Administration.

The white powder substance is manufactured in China and smuggled into the United States from the Mexican border.

“We do not have any information that indicates we have sees the acrylfentanyl in the Columbus area,” said Bulgin.

But DEA agents say that does not mean the drug wont make its way here soon. Unlike carfentanil, which is used as animal tranquilizer, acrylfentanyl has no purpose at all.

“As far as getting a stronger fentanyl added to the heroine if that causes us to have to continue to give Narcan until we get their breathing back we will continue to give them Narcan,” said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief, Steve Martin.