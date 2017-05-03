No charges for OSU officer who killed campus attacker

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday it will not charge an Ohio State University police officer in the shooting death of a student who plowed his car into a group of people and then began attacking with a knife.

OSU officials say Alan Horujko shot and killed Abdul Razak Ali Artan April 28, 2016 on the Ohio State campus, ending an attack that injured 11 people.

Officer Horujko is credited with stopping the stabbing attack on campus within a minute of it being reported.

The Franklin County Grand Jury has reviewed all cases where an on-duty law enforcement officer kills a citizen since 1980.