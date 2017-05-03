No injuries reported after Texas daycare goes up in flames

MESQUITE, TX (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a large fire Wednesday afternoon at Appleseed Academy in Mesquite, Texas.

Fire officials confirmed to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that everyone made it safely out of the building.

The day care director said the building’s smoke alarms alerted staff to the fire, and the children and workers were all evacuated safely.

