Ohio city plans lawsuit to stop gas pipeline construction

CLEVELAND (AP) – Officials in a northeast Ohio city say they’re planning to file a lawsuit aimed at stopping a high-pressure natural gas pipeline from being built in their community because of the economic and environmental damage the pipeline will cause.

The Green City Council in Summit County on Tuesday authorized spending $100,000 to hire a Cleveland law firm.

The council previously gave $10,000 to a citizens group also planning a lawsuit to stop the NEXUS pipeline.

A Green spokeswoman said Wednesday she couldn’t identify the targets of the city’s lawsuit.

A partnership between a Canadian and Detroit company wants to spend $2 billion to build a 255-mile-long pipeline to transport gas from Appalachia across northern Ohio and into Michigan.

The company didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment Wednesday.