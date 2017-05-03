Oklahoma teacher arrested after police find heroin inside purse

SAPULPA, OK (WCMH) – An Oklahoma teacher was arrested after police say they found syringes filled with heroin inside her purse at school.

KJRH reports Megan Sloan is accused of having 13 syringes in her purse. Some of those needles were exposed and some contained heroin, according to police. Police said they also found methamphetamine and spoons used to cook drugs.

Sloan is also accused of selling items belonging to the school, including electronics and $125 meant for a school field trip.

The investigation started after a teacher saw Sloan’s Facebook account open on another teacher’s computer.  KJRH reported the other teacher saw an open conversation with another person about heroin use and theft of school items.

According to KOKI, Sloan was charged with three counts of possession or purchasing controlled drugs within 1000 feet of public institution, embezzlement, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia

The school said it is cooperating with police.

