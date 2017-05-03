Police investigating after suspicious letter sent to Mayor Ginther

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus bomb squad units were called to city hall Wednesday to investigate a suspicious letter sent to Mayor Andrew Ginther.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, bomb squad units responded to Columbus City Hall after Ginther received the letter.

After investigating, bomb squad members deemed the letter non-hazardous.

Police continue to investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.