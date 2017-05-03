COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 26-year-old man on felonious assault charges.

Police say 26-year-old Rusten Martinez Johnson is wanted for reportedly shooting at a 22-year-old woman and her grandmother in the 1600 block of Oak Street on April 24 around 9:24pm. The woman told police Johnson fired shots at them.

Anyone with info on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Polgar in CPD’s Assault Unit at 645-0114 or spolgar@columbuspolice.org.

Police were also searching for Johnson in February after he reportedly abducted his 4-month-old son.