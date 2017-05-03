COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Unofficial totals released by the Franklin County Board of Elections show 58,101 close to seven percent of those registered in Franklin County voted in Tuesday’s 2017 Primary.

The totals include 7,159 voting absentee by mail or in-person at the board of elections in Franklin County.

The Licking Heights School Bond issue passed despite being split on county lines. In Franklin County, 1,879 voted in favor of the bond, whereas 591 voted against it. However in Licking County, 1,364 voted against the bond, but 919 voted for it.

The Reynoldsburg Income Tax levy also passed, however the Pickerington Local School District tax levy failed with voters, mostly with those in Fairfield County.

Election results:

Franklin County Primary Election Results

Licking County Primary Election Results

Fairfield County Primary Election Results

Delaware County Primary Election Results

Madison County Primary Election Results

Pickaway County Primary Election Results

Ross County Primary Election Results