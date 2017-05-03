Primary Election results

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Unofficial totals released by the Franklin County Board of Elections show 58,101  close to seven percent of those registered in Franklin County voted in Tuesday’s 2017 Primary.

The totals include 7,159 voting absentee by mail or in-person at the board of elections in Franklin County.

The Licking Heights School Bond issue passed despite being split on county lines. In Franklin County, 1,879 voted in favor of the bond, whereas 591 voted against it. However in Licking County, 1,364 voted against the bond, but 919 voted for it.

The Reynoldsburg Income Tax levy also passed, however the Pickerington Local School District tax levy failed with voters, mostly with those in Fairfield County.

Election results:

Franklin County Primary Election Results

Licking County Primary Election Results

Fairfield County Primary Election Results

Delaware County Primary Election Results

Madison County Primary Election Results

Pickaway County Primary Election Results

Ross County Primary Election Results

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s