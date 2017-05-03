Police say two people dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college

DALLAS (WCMH) — Police in Texas say two people are dead in a murder-suicide after earlier reports of an active shooter at a Dallas-area community college.
The Irvine Police Department tweeted at about 12:45pm that there was an active shooter at Northlake College.
The college tweeted that it was under intruder lockdown and students should go to the nearest room and lockdown.
At about 1:50pm, police tweeted that there was one victim dead and the suspect had committed suicide.
Police continue to search buildings but said it appears there was no other continuing threat.
