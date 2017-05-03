Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman from Ross County

By Published:

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the last contact with Angela Karshner was by phone on April 29.

Deputies described her as a white female standing 5’8” and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She could be in a 2002 Red Dodge Neon with Ohio license plate FIZ1041.

Deputies say she could be in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call 740-773-1185.

