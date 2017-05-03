VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre encounter in Florida

By Published: Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – A man wearing nothing but boxer shorts was arrested on Tuesday after a bizarre encounter with a Pasco deputy that was caught on tape.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Joseph Pemberton, 41, had just been released from the hospital, but they would not provide any further details.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. M. Rosenbloom was driving north on Handcart Road when he came across the scene of what he presumed to be a crash. Several cars were stopped near the intersection of Handcart and Kiefer Road, when all of the sudden, a brown Chevrolet pickup being driven by Pemberton backed away from the cars and veered into the path of Rosenbloom as his utility truck came to a stop.

Footage from Rosenbloom’s body camera shows the suspect as he stares at the deputy, accelerates and backs into the Rosenbloom’s truck.

Four children in Pemberton’s care, watched as he exited the vehicle and ran into the middle of the road wearing nothing but his underwear.  He’s seen on tape yelling and dancing, and then he decides to charge the deputy, who in response deploys his taser to incapacitate Pemberton.

With the help of a bystander, an incapacitated Pemberton is placed in handcuffs. He then tells witnesses he had experienced a “revelation.”

The bystander said in a press conference on Wednesday that Pemberton was saying “crazy things.”

“He was just looking at the sky, screaming out, ‘It’s coming, something is going to blow,’” he said.

He said the children were crying and looked nervous throughout the ordeal and he was worried about how they were affected.

Pemberton suffered taser punctures and abrasions from being on the pavement, but no other injuries were reported.

He was taken to the Dade City Hospital for medical clearance.

Pemberton now faces charges for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and child neglect.

