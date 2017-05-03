Wednesday only 8th Spring day below 60°

Columbus (WCMH) – If you thought it was chilly today, you were not wrong. We only hit a high temperature of 58°!!!
Today tied for the 11th coldest day so far of Spring, of 45 days in 2017 so far.
Below is a list of the coldest afternoon high temperatures in Spring 2017:
- Mar. 22 42°
- Mar. 20 47°
- Apr. 1 49°
- Apr. 7 52°
- Mar. 23 56°
- Apr. 22 57°
- May 3 58°
- Mar. 21 59°
Yes, today was the 7th coldest afternoon high of this winter, 11° below normal.
By the Weekend, we could crack into the top 5 for coldest afternoon highs 😦
If you have any questions about temperatures, climate, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave