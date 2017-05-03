Wednesday only 8th Spring day below 60°

By Published:

Columbus (WCMH) – If you thought it was chilly today, you were not wrong.  We only hit a high temperature of 58°!!!

 

Today tied for the 11th coldest day so far of Spring, of 45 days in 2017 so far.

Below is a list of the coldest afternoon high temperatures in Spring 2017:

  1. Mar. 22  42°
  2. Mar. 20  47°
  3. Apr. 1    49°
  4. Apr. 7    52°
  5. Mar. 23  56°
  6. Apr. 22  57°
  7. May 3    58°
  8. Mar. 21  59°

Yes, today was the 7th coldest afternoon high of this winter, 11° below normal.

By the Weekend, we could crack into the top 5 for coldest afternoon highs 😦

 

If you have any questions about temperatures, climate, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

