Wednesday only 8th Spring day below 60°

Columbus (WCMH) – If you thought it was chilly today, you were not wrong. We only hit a high temperature of 58°!!!

Today tied for the 11th coldest day so far of Spring, of 45 days in 2017 so far.

Below is a list of the coldest afternoon high temperatures in Spring 2017:

Mar. 22 42° Mar. 20 47° Apr. 1 49° Apr. 7 52° Mar. 23 56° Apr. 22 57° May 3 58° Mar. 21 59°

Yes, today was the 7th coldest afternoon high of this winter, 11° below normal.

By the Weekend, we could crack into the top 5 for coldest afternoon highs 😦

If you have any questions about temperatures, climate, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave