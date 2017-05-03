Woman hit by stray bullet during St. Louis Cardinals game

Milwaukee Brewers' Nick Franklin, left, is safe at first as St. Louis pitcher Cardinals' Carlos Martinez waits for the throw from Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in St. Louis. Carpenter was charged with a fielding error on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police are investigating after a woman attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was inside the ballpark Tuesday during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers when she felt pain in her arm. She went to a first-aid station for treatment. A bullet was later found near her seat.

Police believe the bullet came from outside the stadium.

The Cardinals said in a statement Wednesday that the organization is grateful no one was seriously injured. The statement says nothing is more important than the safety of fans.

