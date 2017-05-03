Woman robbed at ATM while others watch

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – When Aimee Ross went to the Amscot at 8409 N. Florida early Monday morning to conduct a transaction, she felt safe. That particular branch is busy at that time of the day, the parking lot is well lit and there are cameras galore. She didn’t think she would become the victim of a crime.

She was wrong.

Tampa Police released surveillance video of her being robbed of her cash as at least one other customer watched.

The video shows a man in a white t-shirt and a hat with a red rim pacing back and forth. He then approaches and takes Ross’s cash.

She remembers the man approach.