14 students injured, driver dies after bus crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say 14 middle school students received moderate injuries and a person in another vehicle was critically hurt in a crash that left a school bus on its side in Las Vegas.

Clark County school police Lt. Darnell Couthen says about 40 children were on the full-sized yellow school bus that crashed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a busy crossroads northeast of downtown.

Deputy Las Vegas Police Chief Chris Jones says the 14 injured children were taken to two hospitals.

He didn’t provide immediate information about the critically injured person in a demolished white sedan.

A television news helicopter view of the scene showed the bus on its side with stop lights flashing and two escape hatches open on the bus roof.