30th Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony honors those lost in the line of duty

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement officers from across the state will come together Thursday to honor those peace officers killed in the line of duty.

Among those being remembered this year, includes Columbus Division of Police Officer Steven Smith, Danville Police Department Officer Thomas Cottrell Jr. and Hilliard Division of Police officer Sean Johnson.

The ceremony will take place inside the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy’s gymnasium located at 1650 State Route 56, London, Ohio, at 11:00am.

Since 1823, 782 Ohio peace officers have been killed in the line of duty.