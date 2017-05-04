COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirms Gabriel Hinojosa’s death was a homicide, according to the autopsy report. The 22-year-old’s body was found in a submerged recycling bin in Big Darby Creek in February.

The coroner’s office listed her official cause of death as “undetermined homicidal violence.” She had signs of neck compression and acute intoxication by fentanyl, according to the autopsy report.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Andrew Michael McGowan, 29, murdered Hinojosa and attempted to dispose of her body. Hinojosa was the mother of his child, according to a press release from O’Brien.

